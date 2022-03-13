Producer Guneet Monga, who is known for films like ‘The Lunchbox’. ‘Peddlers’, ‘Shahid’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, has praised actress Sanya Malhotra calling her one of the finest actors of her generation.

Advertisement

The producer opines that the ‘Dangal’ actress’ ability to internalize her characters and become a different person altogether for her portrayals is what sets Sanya apart from her contemporaries and makes her a strong choice for Guneet’s production.

Advertisement

Sharing her thoughts on working with Sanya Malhotra and why she was the apt choice for the upcoming project ‘Kathal’, Guneet Monga said, “Sanya is definitely one of the finest actors we have today. She is sensitive and extremely hard working. She internalizes the characters so deeply and I am in awe of her process. For us at Sikhya, Sanya is always a strong choice.”

Recollecting her experience of earlier working with Sanya Malhotra, Guneet Monga said, “We had an incredible association with her during ‘Pagglait’ and now with our next movie titled ‘Kathal’, we are excited to embark on yet another journey with her. Can’t wait for the audiences to experience Sanya’s charm all over again.”

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Kashmir Files Will Be The Most Successful & Profitable Film Of The Year, Says Kangana Ranaut Bashing Bollywood For Its ‘Pin-Drop Silence’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube