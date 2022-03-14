Urfi Javed is one of the most followed personalities of the entertainment industry, not just for her controversial public statements but also for her unique sense of style. The actor has lately been in the news for her DIY outfits, some of which become a hit amongst her followers while others are brutally trolled for some reason or the other. In her most recent attire, Urfi was seen dancing to a trending reel in a floral bikini and looks like the netizens aren’t quite happy with it.

For the unversed, Urfi rose to fame through her appearance in the first-ever season of Bigg Boss OTT. Even though she started off with a punch, her time on the reality show was limited as she was eliminated in the first week itself. Ever since, the actor has been famous for her distinct choice of clothes, some of which also have a close resemblance to designer outfits worn by Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner.

In a new reel posted by Urfi Javed, she can be seen dancing to Are You Ok by Interpelas which is a popular trend doing the rounds on social media lately. She can be seen dressed in a green dominant bikini set which has a salmon pink base colour. The bottoms have a knot pattern on either end while the top is simple yet elegant with a mix of blue, white and yellow colours. The two-piece has also been given an added effect with a matching floral full sleeve shrug. In makeup, she opted for nude lipstick and light eyeshadow and left her hair open with prominent curls.

Some of Urfi Javed’s followers were impressed with her look but there were a few people who resorted to merciless trolling.

“Chalo kaam se kaam faate too nahi ha”, a fan wrote

“Besharmi ki bhi haad ho gayi ab Tu”, another comment read

“Is any dislike button here ??”, another troll mentioned

People were also seen sl*t shaming and body shaming her as one wrote, “Ye log jada famous hone k bad n*nge kyu hone lgte😂😂” while another said, “Ekdm suar aisa muh h 😆”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

