Bollywood actress and comedian Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah is quite known for her works in films like Hera Pheri, Murder, Wake Up Sid, and many more. Apart from all this, the actress is pretty famous for the sizzling snaps she usually uploads on her social media accounts.

The actress who was recently seen as a guest in Bigg Boss 15, newly uploaded a video in which she is looking all drool-worthy. Read on to know more about it!

Recently Kashmera Shah uploaded a video on her social media account where she was seen in a series of stunning bikini outfits. The video showed the actress donning a white and pink bikini and posing gracefully as she is seen clicked by a photographer. Kashmera being a fashion enthusiast on social media is quite active on the platform. Sharing videos and images from her daily life the actress keeps her audience quite entertained on the platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1)

Coming back to the post, fans rushed in to drop hearts and support for Kashmera Shah. Fans also dropped in comments about how they felt about the post. One fan said, “Beautiful hot queen 👑👑👑👑👑 “. Another fan said, “Cooolest 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 “. While one fan said, “Happy monday Kash❤️ “, another fan commented, “Oooommphh🔥🔥🔥 “. Complimenting the post one fan stated, “Mesmerizing beauty ❤️ “.

On the work front, Kashmera’s last directorial came out back in 2019 with Marrne Bhi Do Yaaron. The movie came out on 1st November 2019 and revolved around a guy who fails to commit suicide on several occasions and ends up meeting a bystander. This guy ends up offering him his assistance with just one thing in return. Money!. The movie stars Rishaab Chauhaan, Krushna Abhishek, Kishwer Merchant, and Kashmera Shah herself.

