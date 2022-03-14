Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files was released last week and is doing well at the box office despite all odds. Even though the film was made on a low budget with minimal promotion and marketing, the film is seeing phenomenal growth in theatres. Now Anupam Kher claims that the film was possible because of BJP.

The film narrates the true story of brutal sufferings endured by Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, during the Kashmir insurgency. Apart from Anupam, the film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar among many others.

As reported by The Week, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri at a press conference held for the films’ promotion said, “I wanted to make a sensitive film that has universal resonance… The whole world loves this film, the sensibilities of this film are international. I wanted to show the truth to the whole world.”

Vivek Agnihotri even called cinema a “soft power” and hopes that The Kashmir Files can help India expand its diplomatic reach. He also said he was inspired by Hollywood to make films that praise the country. The film was an attempt to present its greatness to the world. “That is why we went everywhere in America to show the film. Our focus was not to show the film to Indians. We focused on Americans, Blacks, Whites, Hispanics and others.”

Co-founder of the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora, Surinder Kaul said that he had approached many Bollywood filmmakers to make the film highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits. However, Vivek Agnihotri agreed to make the film. During the press conference, Anupam Kher was asked whether the film saw the light of the day in Bollywood because there was a BJP government in power, he said, “That’s true, Every film has its time.”

