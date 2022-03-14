Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most stylish actresses in B-town and there’s no denying that. Her style is unique yet extraordinary; be it her city sightings or red carpet appearances, Bebo never misses a chance to make heads turn with her bold fashion sense. Earlier today, the beauty was spotted leaving from the private airport in Mumbai along with her sister Karisma Kapoor and her sons – Taimur and Jeh. Her spotting didn’t go well with netizens who apparently trolled her elder son Taimur in the comments section on social media.

Advertisement

For those of you who know, knows that little Tim-Tim enjoys a massive fan following on the internet ever since he was a baby. And well, Karan Johar on his chat show confessed that he’s the biggest celebrity on social media in terms of fan-following.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at the Kalina airport of Mumbai along with her sons – Taimur, Jeh and her sister Karisma Kapoor. Bebo donned a chic casual look with wide-leg black track pants and paired it with a loose t-shirt. She styled her look with white shoes and a matching black cap.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Kareena’s pictures, a user commented, “Poor Taimur feeling so left out, now the attention will be split 😢” Another user commented, “Ye log eisa kya kaam karthe hain ki ithna vacation lethe hain? Hum log tho proper kaam karte hain. Phir bhe. Saal ke ek he baar vacation lene ko miltha hai bhai . Humare paison se tho in logon ka ghar chal tha hai.” A third user commented, “This baby has no shoe ? All his pictures and videos he doesn’t wear shoe ,he should start wearing them now he is one year old.”

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan leaving for a vacation along with her sons Taimur and Jeh? Tell us in the space below

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Thought “It Only Ends For The Guys Who Have Died” Go Viral Through A TB Video Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube