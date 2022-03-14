It is common for fans to share their celebrity encounters on social media and some of them even end up going viral on the internet. Recently, a university student met Shah Rukh Khan and the video of her unexpected meet has been taking the internet by storm. Similarly, a few years back a woman had shared her experience about meeting Kareena Kapoor Khan on a flight and the whole story blew up but for no good reason.

For the unversed, Kareena has lately been connected to her fans through social media. Her next film, Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to hit the theatres in August this year after a long wait due to the pandemic. The movie stars Aamir Khan in the lead role alongside actors like Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh, amongst others.

In the year 2017, an Indian fan had a poor experience with Kareena Kapoor Khan and shared the entire incident on the site Quora. According to a report by Cosmopolitan, the woman, Nirisha Agarwal, spotted Kareena in the VIP lounge and decided to ask for a selfie for her 6-year-old niece.

When the lady approached Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actor was allegedly very disinterested in clicking the picture and even refused to smile when they were about to leave.

On Quora, Nirisha shared her first-hand experience and write, “She reluctantly said yes (to clicking a picture) and gave an expression as if I asked for her life. Finally, I got the picture of her being an expressionless b*tch and my cutie cousin. My cousin thanked her and said her bye for which she did not even reply. I was disappointed by her arrogance and decided to give her a piece of my mind. And this is how the conversation went ahead.

Me: If you stop being a kiddo and calm down your arrogance, it will be good for you. I hated you initially for your acting skills and now I hate you as a person as well.

Kareena : (Shocked for 15 seconds) How dare you disrespect me? (An angry look at me, her security guards tell me to walk away. They can’t touch me as I am a lady).

Me: (With a Smirk) You suck lady, married a guy whose wedding you attended as a kid.

Kareena: (On the verge of crying) What????

Me: I hope, god gives you some sense.

And I left with a beaming smile, she got what she deserved.

I would never let anyone hurt my little cousin. I am glad for the trash talk I gave her.”

What do you think about this fan encounter? Let us know in the comments.

