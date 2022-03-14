Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment and T-Series have together churned out various chartbusters and with Bachchhan Paandey too they are hitting the right musical chord. Ever since the Akshay Kumar starrer launched its first soundtrack, all its songs are growing on everyone! Impressing the audiences with a mix of moods, the music of Bachchhan Paandey is a hit even before the film release, especially in times when music is only working post a film release.

The soundtrack of Bachchhan Paandey’s album has already surpassed 200 million views digitally. Becoming a rage amongst the audiences within a short span of time, the songs are setting the internet ablaze as they are topping charts across the playlists of all streaming platforms.

Right from unveiling the very first song, MaarKhayegaa not only made Indians shake a leg on its signature dance step but also got international cricketers like Dwayne Bravo and David Warner to recreate its hook step to its latest addition of Heer Raanjhana, this unique album has touched hearts of millions across the globe!

Previously, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar along with Kriti Sanon and the cast and crew of their upcoming film ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ visited the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) on Sunday, as the museum reopens for the public post-pandemic.

As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the National Museum of Indian Cinema displayed the vintage and the classic car club of India exhibition for the cast of the action-comedy feature film ‘Bachchhan Paandey’.

