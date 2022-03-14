Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is now gaining a lot of traction from the masses for its gut-wrenching and truthful plot. Many viewers from all around the world have taken it to their social media handles to applaud this masterpiece.

For the unversed, the film on Kashmiri Pandits and their sufferings directed by filmmaker Vivek was released recently. The film starred a stellar cast with Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, and many more other actors in it.

Well, with all the positive reviews pouring in for The Kashmir Files, according to the recent scoop, the Vivek Agnihotri helmed film has managed to win the heart of Chief Minister of Goa, Mr. Pramod Sawant, as he recently took it to his social media account expressing his support for the film. The Goa minister claims that the movie will be screened as many times as possible in the state of Goa.

Sharing a Tweet on Sunday, Pramod Sawant said, “The gripping tale of pain, struggle, suffering of Kashmiri Hindus needs to be understood by everyone so that we ensure such a history is not repeated. I have spoken to INOX management and the movie (The Kashmir Files) will continue to be screened with maximum possible shows.”

Wow! isn’t that just amazing?!

Other than this the Vivek Agnihotri film also gets a ‘tax-free’ status in states like Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana.

Meanwhile, it was noted recently that there was a drop in rating on IMDb for the movie when the site noticed an unusual voting activity taking place. Over the same incident, a user shared a screengrab that read, “The @IMDb page of #TheKashmirFiles says: “Our rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title. To preserve the reliability of our rating system, an alternate weighting calculation has been applied”. They have themselves dipped the ratings.”

The tweet continued to state, “The actual mean is 9.6 (Bottom of the same page). Somebody has surely influenced the ratings because Jai Bhim, a propaganda movie is still at 9.4.”Who forced them to dip the ratings of #TheKashmirFiles ? What’s unusual voting activity? Isn’t possible that every Indian rates 10*?” Replying over this, Vivek Agnihotri simply called it ‘Unusual and Unethical’.

