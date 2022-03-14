Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most gorgeous B-town couples and there’s no denying that. From their cute Instagram PDA to their wedding pictures that broke the internet last year, fans can’t get enough of these cuties. Now, Vicky has shared pictures on his official Instagram handle from Hello! Awards night and netizens are tagging his wife Katrina for this reason. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The couple got married in December and their fans fondly call them ‘VicKat’. Their wedding was one of the most lavish and anticipated weddings of 2021 and their breathtakingly beautiful pictures literally broke the internet. Coming back to Vicky’s recent Instagram upload; we don’t know about you but we sure are drooling over this handsome.

Vicky Kaushal shared the pictures on his Instagram with a caption that read, “Time to say, HELLO! Thank You @hellomagindia for the honour and a lovely evening. #HelloHallOfFame #PerformanceOfTheYear #SardarUdham”.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

If only looks could kill, we would be dead by now. Vicky looks beyond handsome in a tuxedo and not to lie, we totally envy his wife Katrina Kaif right now.

Reacting to the actor’s picture, a user commented, “@katrinakaif pls control your husband😂🔥” A second user commented, “Pati dev! Maldives se dhaniya leke aana.” A third user commented, “@katrinakaif your hubby is getting hot day after day 🤯🤯 we can’t handle this is 😭😭❤❤” A fourth user commented, “@katrinakaif, What a view at home👀”

What are your thoughts on Vicky Kaushal’s latest Instagram upload? Tell us in the comments below.

