Ranveer Singh, who made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baarat, went on to become the highest-paid Indian actor. He is also the recipient of several awards including the Filmfare Awards. Currently, the Bollywood actor is in London to watch Premier League Football. Pictures of him are going viral.

He is having a gala time in the UK as he was invited to watch Premier League games. He is also the first official brand ambassador of Premier League in India, also met Spurs legend, Ledley King. He uploaded a few pictures on Instagram as well.

Now a viral picture is making rounds on the internet that saw Ranveer Singh alongside model Bella Hadid and YouTuber Chunkz. While Bella is seen making a victory sign with her hand, Ranveer is seen next to her. He was decked up in off white coat and a cap whereas the model is seen wearing casual attire.

The picture was shared by a netizen on Reddit and seemingly, they can’t believe their eyes. One person wrote, “Sometimes it feels like Ranveer lives in some alternate universe. First MGK and Megan Fox, then Bella Hadid. That too at the Arsenal game. Strange crossover. Noice. Hope Ranveer enjoyed the 3 points as much as I did.”

Another user commented, “Chunkz is the number one Bollywood fan and I know him and Ranveer are besties now for sure.” A third user wrote, “Whenever I see Bella, it just reminds me of this lol,” while another wrote, “Never expected this collision of worlds.”

One fan went a step ahead and found out that Bella Hadid and YouTuber Chunkz has started following Ranveer Singh on Instagram. “Bella is an arsenal fan. Ranveer is truly living his dream. P.S. Bella Hadid and chunkz followed Ranveer on Instagram,” the fan wrote.

