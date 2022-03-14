Actress Madhuri Dixit is one of the most popular leading ladies of Hindi cinema and has appeared in over 70 Bollywood films. She has worked on some great films and has created a luxurious life for herself much like her on-screen character Amanika Anand in The Fame Game.

Bollywood’s very own Dhak Dhak girl is currently basking in the glory of her latest Netflix release The Fame Game. The web series marks her OTT debut and she was seen alongside Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul.

Madhuri Dixit was the country’s highest-paid actress throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. She is among the busiest actors during her time and her Net Worth is estimated to be at $34 Million (Rs 250 crores). Needless to say, she has a fine taste in automobiles as well. Let’s take a look:

Mercedes Maybach S560

According to Autobizz, the Mercedes Maybach S560 comes at a hefty price tag of Rs 2.5 crore on road. The luxurious coupe is powered by a 4.0 litre V8 Biturbo petrol engine that produces 469 Bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an automatic gearbox and it has an AWD system. Interestingly, the luxury car is also owned by Mukesh Ambani.

Mercedes S-Class 450

The German luxury car brand is quite popular among Bollywood celebrities. As per the report, the price tag of this gleaming car starts at Rs 1.333 crore and it comes with amazing features like a semi-autonomous, radar-based system with Active Braking Assist and Blind Spot Assist. Moreover, the car seats recline individually giving the passenger a tailor-made experience. Madhuri Dixit’s car also allows personalising her temperature preferences as per her needs.

Skoda Octavia VRS

It is the most humble ride in Dixit’s garage. Octavia VRS comes with a 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine which produces 241 BHP and 370 Nm. The ride is priced between Rs 26.29 lakh and Rs 29.29 lakh.

Range Rover Vogue

This is another favourite car among Bollywood celebrities. Madhuri Dixit’s luxury car is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 240 Bhp and a massive 500 Nm torque. The car comes in 16 variants and pricing starts at Rs 2.31 crore and goes up to Rs 3.41 crore.

