BTS has become a global sensation in the last ten years and their growth from a small K-pop band to a massive success has been inspiring to say the least. Several international artists have acknowledged their rise in the industry and others have expressed their wish to work with the band. According to the latest report, rapper Machine gun Kelly expressed how he would want the septet to perform at his wedding with Megan Fox in the future.

For the unversed, MGK was previously in the news when he proposed to Megan Fox in a dreamy romantic setup. Megan shared a video from the venue and explained how the couple has gotten engaged in front of a Banyan tree which holds a high significance in their story. She added an elaborate caption expressing her excitement over MGK’s sweet gesture. The rapper went down on one knee and decorated the whole rustic place with rose petals and candles setting the vibe right. The clip went viral within minutes as there are a lot of fans who want the couple to make this relationship last.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Machine Gun Kelly recently interacted with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show and participated in a special segment called ‘burning questions’. During this interaction, the rapper explained his interest in the South Korean boy band BTS and the first encounter they had a few months back.

When asked about the band that would perform at Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s wedding, the musician said, “But which boy band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS.”

He further added that he might actually be able to get the seven-member band to perform for them and said, “I met them at the Billboard Awards and they were like stoked to meet me. I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come.”

