The Batman had a fair hold on Monday as 2.75 crores* more came in. Friday collections were around 6 crores so the film has kept some kind of momentum on. Even otherwise, Hollywood films don’t necessary have 70-80% hold from Friday to Monday and typically do drop by 40-50%. Especially the action genre is more front-loaded with weekends bringing on the best numbers and then weekdays being relatively slow.

So far, the film had collected 27.75 crores* and this too is still better than how majority of Bollywood films have performed in last couple of years. Not just that as even Hollywood films haven’t done any great business during this time period and the only one to do well was Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Though The Batman will eventually do close to 25% business of the Marvel flick, it will still be good enough as it shows that superhero films do have a loyal audience in India.

With no real competition coming from Hollywood either in weeks to come, The Batman will keep bringing in audiences, especially during the weekends.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

