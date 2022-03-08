BTS’ new song was allegedly leaked online, and while some fans are surprised with how that happened, others are requesting it to not be shared further. The South-Korean band, which became a global phenomenon over the years, is ready for their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul.

Band members Suga, Jin, J Hope, V, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook, are all set to meet the ARMY in person while offering them a much grander show. While fans await the concert, something totally unexpected has happened. One of the band’s new songs has been leaked online.

BTS is expected to release new songs this year, and as per Republic World, one of their new tracks has been leaked. Ever since this news has hit the headlines, ARMY asked Big Hit Music, the group’s record label, to take strict actions against it. The song made its way to Reddit and Twitter, and while the report states it was removed from the former social media site, the latter is still filled with tweets of it.

Not only has the ARMY requested Big Hit Music to take stringent actions, but they have asked other people on Twitter to refrain from sharing the leaked song further. The fans are also furious over the culprit behind it. “no but everyone sharing BTS leaked song are not better than the one who leaked it artists work hard for this,” wrote one fan.

Check out more reactions from the ARMY here:

⛔️ARMY ATTENTION PLEASE!⛔️ A STAFF MEMBER FROM HYBE OR A SASAENG HAVE LEAKED BTS NEW SONG ON TIK TOK AND TWITTER. IF YOU SEE IT PLSEASE DO NOT SPREAD IT BUT REPORT OT BECAUSE IT IS SUPOSED TO BE A SURPRISE FROM BTS AS A NEW SONG FOR THEIR NEW UPCOMING ALBUM!🛑#BTS REPORT THIS 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/AWoBr2coG3 — Maryiuss (@Maryiuss2) March 7, 2022

ATTENTION ARMYS/BTS FANS/BTS STAN THERE IS SOMEONE THAT LEAKED THE NEW SONG THAT BTS MADE IF YOU SEE THE POSTS DO NOT LISTEN TO IT AND REPORT IT IMMEDIATELY AND TO WHOEVER THAT LEAKED IT I HOPE YOU GET DISOWNED! pic.twitter.com/KegaU4gVG7 — Christina (@ChristinaIsDead) March 8, 2022

REPORT ❗️ THOSE ❗️ ACCOUNTS ❗️WHO ❗️ LEAKED ❗️ BTS ❗️NEW ❗️ SONG ❗️ — ღ jwan ღ (@kimseokjinnewwh) March 7, 2022

A BTS SONG GOT LEAKED? Y'ALL BETTER NOT SPREAD IT I'M TELLING YOU — Somi⁷ || Is in need of army moots (@s0mibts) March 7, 2022

whoever leaked part of bts new song fuck you — 공주 김태형 ♡ (@KimTataehyungVv) March 8, 2022

While some already heard the snippet of the leaked song.

okay let's just pretend that we didn't heard the leaked bts song and just continue with our lives like it doesn't stuck in our heads rn😭 — ƈǟȶɦ🐱 (@cathyoongi_93) March 8, 2022

me accidentally heard the leaked bts song😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UGJpiOoEwg — 서울⁷ | HBD MIN YOONGI (@sshieneyy) March 8, 2022

THE SONG IS SO GOOD OMG

I know its not good that Bts New song got leaked and u shouldnt hear it but i couldnt resist sorry… :( — Nilab (@Nilab87051406) March 7, 2022

Amidst all this, it is also being said that BTS won’t be making a lot of profits through the Permission To Dance On Stage concert, which is from 10th to 13th March. As per another report, the band can only perform in front of a much smaller crowd while huge costs will go to security, staff, lighting, and so on.

