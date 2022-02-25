South Korea’s most famous boy band, BTS aka the Bangtan Boys has conquered millions of hearts across the whole world through their amazing songs and mind-boggling choreography! Well, the fans who are also called the AMRY are crazy behind the septet.

So, BTS’ ARMY from India, what if we tell you that the boys have grooved on Bollywood’s most hit classic, Dus Bahane, what would your reaction be? Exciting right! Well, sorry to get you’ll quite excited, the boys haven’t really danced on the hit song, but the mash-up made by a fan will make you think it’s absolutely real!

We dug out and found an amazing mash-up video on social media featuring The Bangtan Boys and Halsey dancing to the Bollywood song Dus Bahane. While clearly, this was a fan-made video, the sync between the audio and video gave fans the perfect crossover. The Instagram account that uploaded this video is called “What The Cut” and sees RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V, Suga, and J-Hope, along with Halsey showing their steps from Boy With Luv video which is merged with the Bollywood song.

For those who don’t know, Dus Bahane is an old Bollywood song that was recently brought back to life with a remix version starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor for their film Bhaagi 3. Fans around India showered their love over the videos. One user said,” This song and our 7 boys suits it 💜💜 ✨ “. Another user said, ” “. While a user wrote, “My das bahane are boys boys and THESE BOYS 🔥🔥🔥🔥💜 “, another user commented, “damn good!!!!!!oh god…..perfectly synchronized “.

Aren’t they just amazing?!

What are your thoughts on BTS X Dus Bahane? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

