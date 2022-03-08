Nothing can be compared to the fan demand Netflix’s Stranger Things season 4 is riding on. The show that delves into the upside-down and a parallel world that has demogorgons and some more spooky elements, is one of the most awaited shows across the globe. Netflix most recently raised the curtains and revealed the release date announcing that the season will be split in 2 volumes just like Money Heist.

Advertisement

While the euphoria around season 4 is at its all-time high, one cannot ignore that the makers have already confirmed that the show ends on the fifth season. Yes, if you didn’t know that until now, Stranger Things 5 will be the last time we delve into this world and meet the gang. There have been mixed reactions to that news since it hit the headlines.

Advertisement

Stranger Things director and executive producer Shawn Levy is now opening up about the same and talking about ending it on season 5. The director says that as a team they never wanted the show to burn out or reach a point where things look forced. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Screenrant, when asked about ending Stranger Things on season 5, Shawn Levy said, “Well, we never wanted to run on fumes and we wanted to only tell as much story as the brothers saw and feel with clarity. So it’s been clear for a while that they know exactly where we’re headed and this is the arc. We wouldn’t want to stick around for one moment beyond that vision and the clarity of that voice.”

The Stranger Things director added, “So rather than focusing on that sad day that happens who knows when, the end of season five, I’ll just once again reaffirm what I’ve told everyone, which is it has been a long-ass wait for season four. But I swear to God, the world will realize it’s worth it.”

Stranger Things season 4 Vol 1 releases on May 27 and Vol 2 on July 1, 2022. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt To Mark Her Global Debut With Heart Of Stone Co-Starring Gal Gadot & Jamie Dornan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube