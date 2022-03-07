International Women's Day 2022: Wanda To Kate Bishop, Dialogues From These Leading Ladies Will Motivate You To Do Better

A powerful superhero, a mother fighting for her family, a super cop who is torn between duty and emotion, digital entertainment changed women’s portrayal on-screen with powerful characters who inspire and motivate. Delivering on its promise of providing viewers with an experience of diverse storytelling across all languages, Disney + Hotstar has constantly strived to bring new and exciting titles that portray women in refreshing roles that shatter the glass ceiling. As we celebrate the spirit of womanhood this International Women’s Day, here’s a look at iconic, inspiring dialogues by some of the most powerful female leads on Disney+ Hotstar.

Aarya Sareen in Aarya

“Trust is good, control is better”

Always on caution like a tigress, Aarya Sareen is never the one to give away her moves. Actor Sushmita Sen delivers this iconic dialogue in the hit crime thriller, Aarya. Essaying the confidence of a woman who knows her game best, she is seen at her slyest best in this scene.

Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch in WandaVision

“I don’t need you to tell me who I am”

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, is a part of the Avengers and has the power to harness chaos magic, as she was born from it. Always the one to stand up for herself, during her heated interaction with villain Agatha Harkness in the series, she reminds her that she need not be told of her limitations.

Dr. Gauri Nath in Human

“Let us build a revolution together”

Confident, collected and ambitious, actor Shefali Shah as Dr. Gauri Nath in Hotstar Specials’ medical thriller, Human delivers this strong dialogue in a tone never seen before. While she shares her plan of bringing a revolution in medical science, only Gauri knows the cost at which this will come.

SP Amrita Singh in Grahan

“Sach hamesha jaisa dikhta hai, waisa hota nahi, aur woh samay ke saath apna roop badalta rehta hai.” (Truth is not always as it appears, it can also change over time.)

Playing the role of SP Amrita Singh in Hotstar Specials, Grahan, actor Zoya Hussain is seen torn between a mysterious dark truth of her father and her sense of duty when investigating a case related to the anti-Sikh Riots of 1984. She uses these strong words to highlight how truth can always be twisted over time.

Deepali Handa in Rudra – The Edge of Darkness

“Shaadi mein break jaisa kuch nahi hota, yeh ek jhumla hai.” (There is no such thing as a marriage break, it is a hoax)

Essaying the role of a strong-headed police officer, actor Ashwini Kalsekar breaks a marriage myth, breaking the silence on Rudraveen Singh’s estranged marriage. Never the one to minx words, she lays out the truth on the table with little reservation.

Kate Bishop in Hawkeye

“You showed me that being a hero isn’t just for people who can fly or shoot lasers out of their hands. It’s for anyone brave enough to do what’s right, no matter the cost.”

Essaying the role of Kate Bishop, an aspiring superhero, actor Hailee Steinfeld delivers these strong words in Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye to Clint Barton to express the critical role he played in her life and why she wished to become a superhero even though she was without any superpowers.

This International Women’s Day, tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch titles featuring some of the most powerful female performances

