Ali Asgar was a prominent part of The Kapil Sharma Show but left it in 2017 after having creative differences with Kapil and his team. Ali used to play the role of ‘Daadi’ on the show and his character enjoyed huge popularity back then. Ali’s exit came after Sunil Grover left TKSS which was one of the biggest tiffs in the television industry between two celebrities. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ali in the same interview also revealed that he misses the stage and the team of Kapil’s show. For those of you who don’t know, he was an important part of the show from the very beginning. The show itself enjoys a massive fan following and stars actors like Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar in pivotal roles.

Talking to the media, Ali Asgar once opened up on leaving The Kapil Sharma Show and said, “It is unfortunate. There are times when you are at crossroads and you have to take a decision. I miss the show and the stage. We have walked together as a team. But a time came when I felt professionally I had reached a point. I moved out due to creative differences as my character had become stagnant and wasn’t going anywhere. There was no scope for improvement in it,” as reported by ETimes.

Ali Asgar played the role of Kapil Sharma’s ‘Daadi’ on the show and his character was a hit among the audiences. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Hub News, the actor opened up on not doing OTT shows and said, “The image of a comedian is very strong. So I think the makers would not like to see me in any other light. I have done drag characters on TV. Whereas OTT There is a realism zone. Ali says the stereotype doesn’t bother him. He works with a flow. ‘I have done all kinds of characters. I cannot explain to people, I can only tell them. That I am versatile, take me to your project. However, I am satisfied with what I have done.”

We would love to see Ali making a comeback to The Kapil Sharma Show.

