Rakhi Sawant is a controversy queen and the actress does not shy away from accepting the tag either. She is one of the most followed personalities of the television industry who has garnered a huge fan base through her entertaining content on social media. In a recent interaction with the media, Rakhi opened up about an unintentionally rebellious act from her childhood which left her very embarrassed.

For the unversed, Rakhi was previously in the news when she appeared on the ITA Awards red carpet, dressed in a dazzling jacket. She was seen wearing a simple pair of black pants and a well-fitting top that had a layer of fringe attached at the neckline. The huge rose on the left side of her headband undoubtedly stood out in her outfit, gathering mixed reviews from fashion enthusiasts. The actor was also in the news for the way she greeted actor Ranveer Singh, sharing a sweet and fun moment with him.

During a recent chat with ETimes, Rakhi Sawant was asked to speak about a rebellious act she pulled off as a teenager and the actor seemed quite hesitant to answer at first. She started off by saying “mom will kill me” but then decided to open up anyway.

Elaborating on the condom incident, Rakhi Sawant said, “When I was a kid and on Holi, I didn’t know, I found a balloon in my house. Usme, I poured the colourful water and I was throwing to the people, you know, on their face. And everybody was abusing me and that time I was saying ‘bura na mano Holi hai!’ At that time, people were saying ‘Idiot! I will kill you!’ I said ‘Why? It’s Holi!’ Everyone was screaming at me and then I got to know that it was not a balloon, it was a condom.”

