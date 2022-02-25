Avengers Endgame helmer Joe Russo doesn’t like Hollywood’s obsession with the concept of the multiverse, while warns that it could result in repetitive and stale comic book films. Recently, Marvel released Spider-Man: No Way Home which opened doors to the multiverse, and now with Doctor Strange 2, coming up, more stories around the concept of multiple universes can be expected.

Recently, the news broke that DC’s The Flash will also have multiversal powers. It seems like all the big superhero film franchises are following the trend, which is quite a rage right now. But Russo doesn’t like how it’s restricting creating movies with fresh ideas.

According to CBR, Joe Russo spoke at the Design Innovate Communicate Entertain (DICE) summit. There the Avengers: Endgame director asked about the concept of repeating trends, specifically about the multiverse, which permeates the MCU and others. “The corporate agenda is: Do you like chocolate ice cream? Well here’s chocolate ice cream with sprinkles, here’s chocolate ice cream with fudge…It’s their job to turn the money printer on,” explained Russo.

“It’s the creative’s job to say, ‘Well shit, I don’t know if I want to watch that.'” The Avengers Endgame creator further added how the creative persons working on such projects can “push back against the money printer,” and do something different. “So yeah, too much of one thing is a bad thing, but I think there are enough… innovators in the space where you can expect to be surprised,” continued Joe Russo. “Just don’t expect corporations to surprise you.”

Several big directors, including Francis Ford Coppola, had spoken about how franchises like Marvel have set up a prototype, which they follow over and over again. It is somewhat similar to what Joe says. If not a prototype, franchises are following the multiversal trend, leaving little space for innovation.

What are your thoughts on what the Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo said? Do you think that the film industry, especially the superhero franchise, is the obsession with the multiversal concept? Let us know!

