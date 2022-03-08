One of the most anticipated shows coming out of the Marvel mill on Disney+ is Secret Invasion. The show that has been a mystery for the world as to what it focuses on, stars Samuel L Jackson and marks Game Of Thrones alumni Emilia Clarke’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The show went on floors later last year and has been rolling ever since. There have been several videos and pictures from the sets that have left the Internet excited.

Today is one such day when leaked footage from the sets of Secret Invasion has hit the Internet and fans are worried for Emilia Clarke. The scene she is shooting for has her in danger. If you are unaware, the actor’s entry on the show is a much-touted thing and the makers have made sure no details about her character surface online. So there is still no clarity on what Clarke is playing.

In that case, the leaked footage has a lot to offer and at the same time confuse us too. The footage has Emilia Clarke on the ground, dominated by a much larger person. The person is choking her and she can be seen suffering and fighting to escape their grip.

The person choking Emilia Clarke is wearing a motion capture suit, which means he may not be a human but an alien character trying to kill her. Only the release of Secret Invasion can tell what this trajectory exactly is. Check the video right below as the fans on the Internet are already going gaga over it.

📹 New content of Emilia Clarke while filming ‘Secret Invasion’. pic.twitter.com/4GDVic4DVp — Emilia Clarke™ (@EmiliaClarkeTM) March 6, 2022

Meanwhile, as per Comicbook, Emilia Clarke while talking about Secret Invasion said, “I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world. To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”

Secret Invasion stars Emilia Clarke, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

