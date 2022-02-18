Stranger Things 4 is coming! In an open letter to fans, series creators the Duffer Brothers revealed when new episodes will debut on Netflix and more news about the future of the worldwide hit.

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.