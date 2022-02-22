BTS has garnered a huge fan following across the world in the last eight years and their every new release sets a new record in the global music market. Apart from their hit songs, the band members also indulge in fun activities, clips of which can be found on several video streaming platforms. During one such fun interview, member Jimin and Jungkook had opened up about getting into a fight, years back, only to reconcile within the next few hours in the most dramatic way possible.

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys have been on a break from their regular schedules, keeping in touch with the fans through Instagram and Weverse. A few weeks back, their managing company announced that the band will be performing at the capital of their home country, South Korea. Most reports also suggest that they are currently working on their next album which will most probably drop before the end of 2022.

During an interaction on BTS Festa, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook had revealed how they got into a fight in one of the studios. “We had a fight in the practice studio on a rainy day. After the fight, I got so angry. I told him, ‘do whatever you want’ and left the room. I walked to our house; it was a 20-minute walk from the studio. Then I got a call from Jungkook saying, ‘Jimin, I am so sorry,’ to which I stated, ‘I said don’t call me!’”

Explaining how the dramatic reunion happened, Jimin further said, “I asked, ‘where are you?’ Then, he said, ‘I don’t know.’ So, I said, ‘Tell me where you are and I’ll come get you.’” Jungkook explained how he decided to take a taxi home that day and almost got jumped on by Jimin making him cry inconsolably.

“Yes. So, I was waiting for him in the rain. When Jungkook arrived. I hugged him tightly like in Slam Dunk calling, ‘Jungkook!’ Jungkook cried a lot that day.”, Jimin added.

