Netflix’s Korean series ‘Squid Game’ has amassed some amazing viewership in no time. The show now stands at no 1 position in 90 countries since its release. It’s indeed a moment of celebration for the streaming giant but it seems like they are in some trouble with a South Korean Internet service provider named SK Broadband.

The now-viral show was released on September 17 on the streaming platform.

Now the internet service providing firm SK Broadband has sued Netflix and the reason is surprising. The firm wants the streaming giant to pay for the costs that arose due to increased network traffic and maintenance work because of a spurt of Korean viewers for the show ‘Squid Game’.

This sudden move by SK Broadband comes right after a Seoul court said Netflix should “reasonably” provide something in return to the internet service provider for network usage.

Meanwhile, various South Korean committee partners have spoken out against those content provider who does not pay for network usage even after inducing huge traffic.

Netflix has responded to this and said that it will review SK Broadband’s lawsuit and investigate the claim and find out ways the work with the company to ensure the consumers are not affected.

The famous streaming platform is now the country’s second-largest data traffic generator after Google’s YouTube. It is said that the two do not pay network usage fees, which other content providers such as Amazon, Apple, and Facebook do. The broadband firm claimed this on Friday.

The streaming platform’s data traffic which is handled by SK Broadband has now hopped 24 times from May 2018 to 1.2 trillion bits of data processed per second this September the firm said. This is all due to Netflix productions from South Korea, which include shows like Squid Game and D.P.

This is the reason the Broadband firm has filed a lawsuit against streaming giant for it to pay for using SK’s networks.

Netflix commenced utilizing SK Broadband’s line in 2018.

