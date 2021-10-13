Squid Game has officially become Netflix’s most-watched series. The South Korean drama was released on 17 September, and in less than one month, it has gained several million views and was trending in over 90 countries within two weeks. The series has contributed hugely to Korean pop culture all over the world. Its popularity amongst the viewers is owed to the show’s universal theme of class disparity and its superb production.

Advertisement

The series follows the tale of a group of around 400 people who are in grave debt. These people are recruited by a bunch of mysterious masked men who conduct six children’s games for those people to play. However, it adds a life-and-death twist to the games depending on who wins and who loses.

Advertisement

After almost a month since it was aired, Netflix’s Squid Game has become the biggest launch in the streaming service’s history. It was reported that the show now has 111 million fans watching it, surpassing the 82 million accounts that watched Bridgerton in the show’s first twenty-eight days.

Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever! pic.twitter.com/SW3FJ42Qsn — Netflix (@netflix) October 12, 2021

Not only that, but Squid Game is also at the No. 1 position on Netflix’s Top 10 list in 94 countries, and according to CNN, it has become the first South Korean show to own the first play in the United States. With the 111 million mark, more than 50 per cent of the Netflix viewers have been tuning in for the show as there are 209 million users.

It is quite impressive to see a South Korean show with no major big celebrity become popular across the globe. However, the road towards this victory hasn’t been easy.

It was revealed that the show’s director Hwang Dong-hyuk wrote the story in 2009 and had to face multiple rejections before it was picked. Not only that, but Hwang also had to sell his $675 laptop due to financial instability.

‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk wrote the show in 2009 but was rejected by studios for 10 years. He once had to stop writing the script + sell his $675 laptop due to money struggles. Today, it’s #1 in 90 countries + set to become the most-watched show in Netflix history. pic.twitter.com/RbFr8JeW1m — The Numbers Game (@Tngtweets1) October 4, 2021

Squid Game stars HoYeon Jung, Park Hae Soo, Lee Jung-jae, Anupam Tripathi, Gong Yoo, Wi Ha-joon and many more actors.

Must Read: Daniel Craig To Turn A Villain For MCU Post Retiring As James Bond? Surprising Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube