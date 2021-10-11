Advertisement

It’s quite evident that Netflix’s Squid Game has just managed to soar to heights within no time! The show now stands at the top in more than 90 countries and is a superhit among spectators. Recently, Taika Waititi has now revealed his thoughts on the best way to watch Squid Game as a fan.

Taika is a writer, actor, and filmmaker best known for directing Marvel’s Thor: now-viral Ragnarok. He’s also directing the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, which is set to release in 2022. Other than Marvel, he has written and directed the 2019 comedy-drama Jojo Rabbit, for which he won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. He is also an actor who recently appeared in Ryan Reynold’s Free Guy as Antwan.

Advertisement

Taika Waititi took to his Twitter handle to disclose that he too is a fan of Netflix’s Squid Game and even shared his opinions on the best way to enjoy the Korean drama! The MCU director expressed that he watched the now-viral series in its original language (Korean) and persuaded his buffs to do the same.

Taika Waititi’s statements commenced a thread on whether watching the English-dubbed Squid Game takes away the actual essence and performance of the actors. In the end, the director upheld his message and said that he admires listening to “the sound of Korean films.”

Read his tweets below:

You don't have to watch Squid Game dubbed in English. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) October 3, 2021

This is a very fair point. You absolutely can! I just PERSONALLY love the sound of Korean films and was surprised when Netflix presented it in English as the first option. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) October 4, 2021

Other Twitteratis have also joined in this debate of sub and dub, check out their tweets below:

What a tragic, gigantic generalization.

There are countless shows where dubs not only capture the delivery sufficiently but even better than the native language.

There is, factually, nothing inherently "lost" in emotion or gravity simply due to a dubbing for another language LOL — Bailey Wooldridge (@OrnateDragon) October 4, 2021

Subs > dubs forever. Why would you ever watch a foreign language film or series dubbed in English if you have the option for subtitles? — Jonah Langenbeck (@jonahlangenbeck) October 3, 2021

Why would ever use subtitles if I have a dub? I want to use both senses to enjoy the content. Not use my eyes for both. You're supposed to watch TV, not read TV — Surf (@Surfboarder_4) October 3, 2021

Tell my gf that. I love watching the original but she thinks she's missing out on alot cause she's reading instead of watching what's going on. — Jevangood (@jevangood) October 4, 2021

Apparently the subtitles are bad too, tbf. Saw a thread going round the other day, apparently they take a lot of nuance out of the dialogue by mistranslating or rephrasing some character's words, muddying their original intent. I guess you can't win haha. — Seb Jones (@big_cheddars) October 3, 2021

Dub in anime is good but dub in shows like squid game isn't great — Tyler Helmick (@JeriQrow) October 4, 2021

Talking about the show, Squid Game is a survival drama about down-and-out people who fight in a series of children’s games to win a massive cash prize. The show is directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. It premiered on Netflix on September 17.

What do you think about Taika Waititi’s take on dub and sub of series? let us know in the comments below!

Must Read: Deadpool 3 Creator Is Afraid Of Talking About Ryan Reynolds Starrer: “Where’s The Sniper That’s Going To Shoot Me?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube