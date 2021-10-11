Taika Waititi Does Not Believe That Squid Game Should Be Watched With English Dub
Taika Waititi Says That Squid Game Should Not Be Watched in English Dub (Photo Credit: Instagram & IMDb)

It’s quite evident that Netflix’s Squid Game has just managed to soar to heights within no time! The show now stands at the top in more than 90 countries and is a superhit among spectators. Recently, Taika Waititi has now revealed his thoughts on the best way to watch Squid Game as a fan.

Taika is a writer, actor, and filmmaker best known for directing Marvel’s Thor: now-viral Ragnarok. He’s also directing the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, which is set to release in 2022. Other than Marvel, he has written and directed the 2019 comedy-drama Jojo Rabbit, for which he won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. He is also an actor who recently appeared in Ryan Reynold’s Free Guy as Antwan.

Taika Waititi took to his Twitter handle to disclose that he too is a fan of Netflix’s Squid Game and even shared his opinions on the best way to enjoy the Korean drama! The MCU director expressed that he watched the now-viral series in its original language (Korean) and persuaded his buffs to do the same.

Taika Waititi’s statements commenced a thread on whether watching the English-dubbed Squid Game takes away the actual essence and performance of the actors. In the end, the director upheld his message and said that he admires listening to “the sound of Korean films.”

Read his tweets below:

Other Twitteratis have also joined in this debate of sub and dub, check out their tweets below:

Talking about the show, Squid Game is a survival drama about down-and-out people who fight in a series of children’s games to win a massive cash prize. The show is directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. It premiered on Netflix on September 17.

What do you think about Taika Waititi’s take on dub and sub of series? let us know in the comments below!

