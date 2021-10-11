Advertisement

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to prosper in the phase 4 that is swiftly progressing, one superhero that has been waiting for his turn to enter the universe now is the Merc With The Mouth. Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3, has become one of the most anticipated movies to be churning out of the MCU now. While there is a lot spoken about the movie, the creator himself is here to give you some updates.

If you are unaware, Deadpool 3 has been making headlines for over a year now. From the movie’s R-rating, to Ryan Reynolds reportedly demanding and taking more control over his ambitious child of labour, everything has made news in the past year. But the thing that is missing from the headlines is the date of commencement and the release.

While the world waits for either Ryan or Marvel or someone on Earth confirm when the movie goes on floors, creator Rob Liefeld has decided to talk about the same. Below is everything you should know.

As Ryan Reynolds revealed recently that the film is expected to go on floors next year, but that was just a hint and not a confirmation. Rob Liefeld now when asked is scared for his life to answer that question. “Oh sure. Let me share everything I know about Deadpool 3 ! Where’s the sniper that’s going to shoot me?” Rob told We Got This Covered

Meanwhile, as per the same portal, talking about Deadpool 3 going on floors, Ryan Reynolds in August has said, “The percentage chance? I don’t know. I couldn’t assign a percentage to that. I’d say it’s 50/50 maybe? We’re really actively developing it and getting it into pretty good shape. What the hell month is it? August? Oh next year? Probably pretty damn good. I’d say 70%.”

Tell us how excited are you for Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

