It’s not been too long that the world discovered how close friends Aquaman star Jason Momoa and Drax fame Dave Bautista are. It was also a testimony that not just friend, but Momoa is an obsessed fan of the WWE Alumni. The two hit the headlines most recently when Jason expressed his wish of working with Bautista in a buddy cop film like Lethal Weapon and fans couldn’t keep calm.

Things escalated to better more when Dave decided to reply to his pal and the two were instantly on shaping their buddy cop movie. But dare you to call their friendship new, the two have been close for years now. Recently when Jason was first asked when did they meet, the actor revealed the exciting story of their first meeting. Bautista also had his bits to add. Read on to everything you should about the same.

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista appeared on Seth Meyers’ Late Night and the two added their buddy flavour to the episode. When the host asked them about their first meeting and where did they meet, When Meyers asked where the actors first met, Momoa replied, “Comic-Con.” The actor added, “We both geeked out on each other at Comic-Con.” Meyers asked if they met in public, joking that it would be “worth the price of admission” for fans who got to see it. Bautista replied, “I don’t know. I don’t know. It was kind of a behind-the-curtain thing, but there was a few people around, for sure.” Now that is a fun first meeting.

Check the video here:

Jason Momoa and @davebautista geeked out on each other when they first met at a convention. #NYCC pic.twitter.com/zxy0VJVWTN — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) October 9, 2021

Meanwhile, in the pasting, talking to Entertainment Weekly about the Buddy Cop movie and how the idea came along, Jason Momoa said, “It’s amazing — you try to work your whole career to get an opportunity like this, and he just tweets something [to make it happen]. And then I got asked about it on Corden, and now our phones won’t stop ringing. So, it’s safe to say that one is happening.”

“He (Dave Bautista) did text me first, which is how respectful he is,” Jason Momoa added. “I was like, ‘Hell yes. Tell me where to sign, I’m in.’ And then it turns out he just tweeted it right after getting my approval. And then it went viral. You’re like, ‘All right, well, it’s that easy. Let’s do it, buddy.'”

