The award season is here and the best of the best in different industries are getting their well-deserved dues. Yesterday, some of the biggest names in country music came together to celebrate the genre at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards! The ACM Awards 2022 was hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

Miranda Lambert, who was the most-nominated female artist in ACM history – earning five nominations, was named entertainer of the year. Some other artists who took home the prestigious trophy last night included musicians like Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood and many more.

From Miranda Lambert to Chris Stapleton, Carly Pearce and more, scroll below to check out the full list of winners at the ACM Awards 2022.

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert –WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce –WINNER

Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton –WINNER

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Carly Pearce – 29: Written In Stone

Thomas Rhett – Country Again: Side A

Morgan Wallen – Dangerous: The Double Album –WINNER

Chris Young- Famous Friends

Jack Ingram, Jon Randall and Miranda Lambert – The Marfa Tapes

Single of the Year

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood –WINNER

You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

7 Summers – Morgan Wallen

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

Knowing You – Kenny Chesney

Things a Man Oughta Know – Lainey Wilson –WINNER

New Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson –WINNER

New Male Artist of the Year

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum –WINNER

Elvie Shane

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne –WINNER

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion –WINNER

The Cadillac Three

Video of the Year

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert –WINNER

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Never Wanted to Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Songwriter of the Year

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy –WINNER

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Half of My Hometown – Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Never Wanted to Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde –WINNER

The ACM Awards 2022 night saw some stellar performances put on by artists like Kelly Clarkson, The Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBride and Carly Pearce. The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards were presented Monday night in Las Vegas.

What are your thoughts on the winners of the ACM Awards 2022? Let us know in the comments below.

