The award season is here and the best of the best in different industries are getting their well-deserved dues. Yesterday, some of the biggest names in country music came together to celebrate the genre at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards! The ACM Awards 2022 was hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.
Miranda Lambert, who was the most-nominated female artist in ACM history – earning five nominations, was named entertainer of the year. Some other artists who took home the prestigious trophy last night included musicians like Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood and many more.
From Miranda Lambert to Chris Stapleton, Carly Pearce and more, scroll below to check out the full list of winners at the ACM Awards 2022.
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert –WINNER
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce –WINNER
Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton –WINNER
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
Carly Pearce – 29: Written In Stone
Thomas Rhett – Country Again: Side A
Morgan Wallen – Dangerous: The Double Album –WINNER
Chris Young- Famous Friends
Jack Ingram, Jon Randall and Miranda Lambert – The Marfa Tapes
Single of the Year
Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown
Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood –WINNER
You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
7 Summers – Morgan Wallen
Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
Knowing You – Kenny Chesney
Things a Man Oughta Know – Lainey Wilson –WINNER
New Female Artist of the Year
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
Lainey Wilson –WINNER
New Male Artist of the Year
Hardy
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
Parker McCollum –WINNER
Elvie Shane
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne –WINNER
Dan + Shay
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion –WINNER
The Cadillac Three
Video of the Year
Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert –WINNER
Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton
If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Never Wanted to Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Songwriter of the Year
Jesse Frasure
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy –WINNER
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown
Half of My Hometown – Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney
If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Never Wanted to Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde –WINNER
The ACM Awards 2022 night saw some stellar performances put on by artists like Kelly Clarkson, The Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBride and Carly Pearce. The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards were presented Monday night in Las Vegas.
What are your thoughts on the winners of the ACM Awards 2022? Let us know in the comments below.
