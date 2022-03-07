All the mainstream headlines right now are dominated by The Batman and its successful run at the Box Office. The film directed by Matt Reeves marks Robert Pattinson’s debut in the Superhero realm. While the spotlight is on Pattinson and Reeves, one cannot deny that the excitement was also to see Zoë Kravitz turn Catwoman. It was in a way destiny playing its game and giving her what she wanted and deserved.

Advertisement

Ever since Zoë Kravitz was announced as the Catwoman in The Batman, fans were excited to see what she does with the character. As she has been wanting to play it since forever. If you aren’t aware, the actor was even keen on auditioning for it during Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Rises but was denied even before she entered the audition hall.

Advertisement

The actor who now marinates in all the compliments is finally opening up about the controversial denial that she faced from the makers of Dark Knight Rises. Kravitz is not sure if it was Christopher Nolan. But someone from the team rejected her because of the colour of her skin. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per The Guardian, Zoë Kravitz expressed how the moment was hard. She said, “I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan. I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant… Being a woman of colour and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the colour of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment.”

But turns out she was born to play Catwoman and no one could take that character away from Zoë Kravitz. What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Robert Pattinson Wants To Star In Dune 2 & Planet Of The Apes Sequel, Filmmakers Are You Listening?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube