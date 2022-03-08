Camila Cabello had an accidental nip-slip, but her fans praise her for handling it like a boss. Wardrobe malfunction is a common thing to happen with several fashionistas. Though nothing is embarrassing, netizens can sometimes be cruel about it. However, this time it seems like fans are on the celeb’s site and have even applauded her for handling it well.

Cabello has been making the headlines a lot recently, especially after her split for her long-time boyfriend, Shawn Mendes. Back in November, one of the most famous and beloved celebrity couples called it quits. Camila recently opened up about the reason and said that as both grew up, their priorities shifted.

Now, Camila Cabello is making the news because of the wardrobe malfunction she faced during an interview with BBC’s The One Show. The Havana singer was promoting her latest single, ‘Bam Bam,’ also featuring Ed Sheeran, through an online interview when the incident occurred. Cabello stood up to demonstrate her dancing skills when she accidentally exposed her chest.

Alan Carr, who was another guest on the show, jokingly said, “I’ve been a victim of cyber flashing!” While Camila Cabello, who was busy showing off her dance moves, said, “I hope you didn’t see nipple.” It didn’t take much longer for her fans to react to it. They took to Twitter to sympathise and support the singer.

“It’s a n*pple, and we all have them. 99.999% anyway,” wrote one user. “I just fell in love with @Camila_Cabello that little bit more (i said bit, not tit!), what a lovely lady, natural beauty with a lovely personality- refreshing to see !! So what if she flashed a n*pple!” wrote another.

Check out some of the reactions here:

Anyways camila cabello was a queen for the way she just recovered from that nip slip and carried on#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/YAsWE1E972 — I_just_ship_people (@ijustshippeople) March 7, 2022

people making fun of camila for the nip slip? it wasn’t a big deal and certainly wasn’t her fault. the people who are sexualising it? it’s human biology. women have it for a reason, not for ur enjoyment. get over it. #theoneshow #CamilaCabello — shan (@dreqmofyou) March 7, 2022

@Camila_Cabello could not have played out that nip slip any cooler, imagine your full on nipple popping out during an interview on @BBCTheOneShow pic.twitter.com/h6opnU569O — Beth (@bethwilo) March 7, 2022

Proper felt for Camilo Cabelo on @TheOneShowShow but handled it like an absolute boss 👌🏼 Remember people, it’s just a nipple – we all got them 😉 @Camila_Cabello — EmmaTronson (@EmmaTronson) March 7, 2022

Amidst Camila Cabello’s wardrobe malfunction, her song ‘Bam Bam’ featuring Ed Sheeran is reportedly topping this week’s new music poll. Fans love the collaboration between two of the greatest singers.

