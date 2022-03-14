With Gangubai Kathiawadi crossing 100 crores at the box office, it’s time to celebrate the growth Alia Bhatt has been acquiring over the years. In other news, her kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma witnessed a 10x growth last year to become a 150 crore business. This shows how she has a sense of business and that also reflects in the kind of scripts she chooses.

Advertisement

Apart from her, it’s Deepika Padukone who also carries some big box office hits on her shoulders. From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Piku, DP has been a genuine part of films that earn big at the box office. So, can we call Alia Bhatt & Deepika Padukone the real 100 crore queens of Bollywood?

Advertisement

Well, we know fans of many other actresses will jump in to fight the above statement but let us present our case first. When we say Alia, Deepika are the top contenders to be the ‘100 crore Queens‘, we mean their contribution to the films that have done well at the BO has been impactful if you compare it with the other actresses.

Deepika’s Piku almost touched 80 crores at the box office back in 2015 and it was declared as a hit. The Amitabh Bachchan film was titled on her and despite a legendary actor, Shoojit Sircar wrote her character to be the film’s soul. We know that’s not a 100-crore film, but that showed us how Deepika can be a reliable star for attracting the audience.

Apart from this, she has some big ticket-window bangers with YJHD, Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Just recall all these films and you’ll know how much her contribution has been valued for the films achieving a successful tag at the box office.

On the other side, Alia Bhatt has also shouldered many films starting from 2 States till Gully Boy. The one that surprised everyone has to be Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. Earning 123 crores, it was termed as ‘super-duper-hit’ at the box office. Now, Gangubai is yet another example of how with an intriguing script she can be an option for the makers to attract an audience in the cinema halls alone. We just can’t mention how well she has contributed to her films like 2 States, Udta Punjab, Dulhania franchise making them successes at the box office.

Yes, Katrina Kaif could be a good option to debate about including in this list but then when you see the broader picture of her involvement in the biggies (Tiger franchise, Dhoom 3, Bang Bang, Sooryavanshi) has been overshadowed by many other factors of those films. That doesn’t mean we’re discrediting her efforts, it’s just she’s yet to have a ‘Piku/Raazi’ moment of her life. Maybe it’s with the superhero film she’s working on, who knows?

Kangana Ranaut also has some high-earning films like Queen to her credit but that was back in 2013 when the 100 crore club wasn’t as crowded as it’s today. Manikarnika was her chance to prove her solo prowess but unfortunately, that couldn’t happen as it wrapped up under 100 crores at the box office and was declared as a money-losing venture because of its monumental budget.

Sonakshi Sinha, Anushka Sharma & Jacqueline Fernandez are other actresses who also have a few good box office hits to their record, but are yet to prove if they can carry a film solely with their presence. So, we’ll wait and let Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt share the crown for now.

Must Read: Madhuri Dixit’s Car Collection: From 2.50 Crore’s Mercedes Maybach S560 To Range Rover Vogue Costing 2.31 Crore, Her Car Game Is Strong!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube