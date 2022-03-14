Bollywood’s to date loved and adored rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is quite well-known for his hit singles like Blue Eyes, Brown Rang, Dheere Dheere, Desi Kalakaar, and many more. The rapper has ruled the industry for quite some time and during his glory days in the past, he made headlines at times for good reasons as well as bad reasons.

Out of all of his singles, the one that has made us groove and hum to is his ‘Chaar Bottle Vodka’ from Sunny Leone’s Ragini MMS 2. However, did you know that the rapper created this song in a single night but failed to impress Shah Rukh Khan with it? Read on to know the whole story!

So back in the time, during his conversation with Renil Abraham on Zoom’s By Invite Only, Yo Yo Honey Singh opened up on his work experience with Bollywood’s king, Shah Rukh Khan during his Australia tour. During the talk, the Blue Eyes singer recalled that after the tour got over, he went on to party with his team member in the room, and there, he came up with his super hit single Chaar Bottle Vodka in just a single night.

Talking more about it Yo Yo Honey Singh revealed that when he sang Chaar Bottle Vodka for Shah Rukh Khan the next day, the actor immediately expressed his displeasure over it and said that he did not like it at all. Revealing SRK’s reaction, the rapper said “Yeh kya bakwas hai, yeh konsa gaana hota hai (what is this nonsense, what kind of song is this?)”. However, the song later went on to be a major hit.

Did you like Honey Singh’s Chaar Bottle Vodka? Make sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

