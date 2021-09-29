Advertisement

Wife of Punjabi singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, Shalini Talwar a couple of months ago filed a domestic violence case against him and sought 10 crore as compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. She also alleged that she felt like a “farm animal being.. treated cruelly.”

Among several allegations, Singh’s wife said that she was subjected to numerous incidents of physical, verbal, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband and his family. She levelled cheating allegations against him as well.

Now a Delhi court on Tuesday ordered an in-camera hearing of the ongoing domestic violence case filed by Shalini Talwar against Honey Singh. As per PTI report, Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh issued the order after taking consent from both the parties.

Reportedly, the judge said, “If there is even a slight possibility of reconciliation, that should not be ruled out.”

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar tied the knot on January 23, 2011. In her plea, she had alleged that she was allegedly physically assaulted by Singh over the last ten years of their marriage. She had stated, “Due to mental harassment and cruelty imposed upon her over a period of time, she also suffered from symptoms of depression and sought medical help.”

Apart from this, Shalini claimed that once her father-in-law walked into her room in inebriated condition while she was changing her clothes and grazed his hands over her chest.

While Honey Singh was represented by advocate Rebecca John, Shalini Talwar was represented by advocate Sandeep Kapur from Senior Partner Karanjawala & Company. Singer’s parents are represented by advocate Karan Govel.

