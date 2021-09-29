Advertisement

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda’s pan-Indian film ‘Liger’ which is directed by Puri Jagannadh is one of the most anticipated films that buffs are eagerly awaiting. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson will lock horns with Vijay in this film!

In the film, the ‘Arjun Reddy‘ actor will portray the role of a boxer. The movie enacts the tale of a mixed martial arts person who will star ‘Iron Mike’ in the crucial role.

Liger’s team had just recently confirmed that they are all set to star boxing legend, Mike Tyson who will fight Vijay Deverakonda’s character in the film.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Bollywood filmmaker Karan tweeted announcing, ‘For the first time, the king of the ring will be seen on the big screens of Indian cinema! Welcoming @MikeTyson to the #LIGER team! (sic)’. Well, now there are rumours that Mike Tyson is receiving a huge amount compared to South’s handsome hunk Vijay Deverakonda.

The source close to the film has not disclosed the exact amount, but has revealed that “Mike is getting a huge amount, it’s a little higher than Vijay’s remuneration.” Even though it is a small role, but Mike is a legend and deserves what he has requested, the source explained.

“The team and Vijay have been thrilled to have him on board and these figures don’t matter. At the end of the day, the aim is to create a phenomenal experience for the audience and team Liger is well on their way to delivering that.” The source added.

The film Liger is presently being filmed in Goa and it is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Charmme Kaur.

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson, Ananya Pandey will play the female lead role in the movie. Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy will play notable roles in the movie.

On a professional note, Vijay has several other interesting projects with Shiva Nirvana and Sukumar in line.

