When Vijay Deverakonda's 'Morphed' Intimate Bed Selfies With A Mystery Girl Not Only Broke The Internet But Also Hearts Of Many!

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most bankable stars of Tollywood right now. The actor has given some incredible performances with movies like Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade and NOTA to name a few. Today, we bring you a throwback when his intimate bed selfies with a mystery girl went viral on the internet. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Deverakonda is one of the most popular stars in India right now and enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 12 million followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

Back in 2018, Vijay Deverakonda’s pictures with a mysterious girl went viral on social media which were quite intimate. Initially, the fans were shocked and in disbelief of the same later, it was clarified that the images used were from Vijay’s film Geetha Govindam sets and were morphed.

Well, this was the first time that a celebrity has been a victim of morphed pictures like Vijay Deverakonda. In the past, actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajal Agarwal, Katrina Kaif has been a victim of the same too.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay will soon be making his grand Bollywood debut with Liger opposite Ananya Panday.

Back in May this year, the makers were planning to release the teaser of the film but got postponed keeping in mind the covid scare in the country.

Dharma productions released a statement on their Instagram handle with a caption that read, “In light of the current environment and the testing times our country is facing, our focus is solely on helping the community. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the release of the teaser of #LIGER. We hope you’re staying safe, staying healthy and staying home. Thank you for all your support!”

What are your thoughts on Vijay Deverakonda’s intimate morphed pictures that went viral on the internet? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Thalaivii: The Kangana Ranaut-Led Jayalalithaa’s Biopic Gets Its CBFC Certificate

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube