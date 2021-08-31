Advertisement

Actor Nithiin released a sneak peek video of his upcoming Telugu film ‘Maestro’ on Monday.

In the video, which is over a minute long and was released on YouTube, the actor is seen playing the piano but is agitated as he is unable to finish his tune.

Advertisement

The film, which is a Telugu remake of Bollywood film ‘Andhadhun‘, is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.

Mahati Swara Sagar has come up with the tunes for the film that has cinematography by J. Yuvaraj.

Actress Nabha Natesh is the female lead, while Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a negative role.

‘Maestro’ will have a direct digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

Must Read: Bharti Singh Reacts To Paparazzi Asking Her ‘Mumma Kab Banege?’: “Bas Aaplog Akela Chodiye…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube