Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been winning hearts with their performance in the recently released Shershaah. The rumoured couple are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film that premiered on a digital platform two weeks ago. While fans fell in love with their chemistry as Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema, their off-screen chemistry is now making the headlines.

The duo, who were recently seen celebrating the success of the film on The Kapil Sharma Show, shared a sweet, love-filled post (video) on social media and fans cannot stop going gaga over it. In fact, their Jodi looks so perfect together that fans are even asking them to get married.

Advertisement

Last night (Monday, August 30), both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took to social media and shared a romantic video. While their song ‘Kabhii Tumhhe’ from Shrshaah plays in the background, we see both the actors lost in each other’s eyes. This mushy video, where Sidharth and Kiara just can’t stop looking at each other, has left netizens in awe with them now asking the duo to just tie the knot.

While Kiara Advani captioned the video, “#SherShaah❤️#SherShaahReels Directed by SidMalhotra,” Sidharth Malhotra shared the video simply writing, “#shershaah❤️ #shershaahreels” Check out the video here:

Reacting to this video of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, their fans showered them with immense love and just couldn’t stop praising the couple. Some fans even went ahead and asked them to get married. One fan wrote, “The Best On – Screen & Off – Screen Couple In Recent Times!!” Another fan commented, “Pls get married” A comment on Kiara’s post read, “Why dont u marry guys, ” while another on Sidharth’s went as, “Can you two please get married already!” Another fan commented, “We want you as off screen couples too.” Besides these comments, the stars’ comment section was also filled with tons of heart and fire emojis.

During a recent interaction with ETimes, Kiara opened up about her friendship with Sidharth. While admitting that she considers Sid ‘one of her closest friends in the industry,’ the Kabir Singh actress said, “As a co-star, Sidharth is extremely driven and focused. He loves to prep a lot and does a lot of readings. That’s very similar to the way I like to work on a film. So, in that sense, we got along very well. As a friend, I’d say he is one of my closest friends in the industry. I think, even as a friend, he’s full of life and always fun to be around.”

On the work front, Kiara Advani will soon be seen playing the lead in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Mr Lele. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra will feature in Thank God and Mission Majnu.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Shakti Kapoor Dismisses Rumours Of Shraddha Kapoor Getting Married To Rohan Shrestha

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube