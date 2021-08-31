Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao is a big Shah Rukh Khan fan, and he has been quite vocal about it. On several occasions, Rao has shared how much he love SRK. There’s also one incident in his life when he got thrashed by 25 college boys, which too had an SRK connection.

Rao was a bad boy during his school days. It was his desire to become an actor due to which he let go of all bad habits before entering college life. In his first year of college i.e. class 11, Rao saw a pretty girl and he immediately fell in love with her.

During his appearance on EIC vs Bollywood, Rajkummar Rao had revealed that he was inspired by Shah Rukh Khan after watching his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Sharing the incident, Rajkummar Rao said, “I moved to this new, really modern, fancy, Blue Bells school in Gurgaon and I was big, I’m still a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan. So I saw Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and I saw this one girl, playing basketball, same hair, and I was like ‘Anjali’. I was like, ‘I found her mother, I found her (imitating Shah Rukh).’ And then somehow, we started dating but she had a boyfriend.”

“It was a Jat boy and then, of course, they came to thrash me. Some 25 Jat boys from law college and by that time, I was a saint guy. I was like ‘Now no more fighting, this is enough. I have to be an actor.’ They were thrashing me, 25 boys were like, ‘Take out the gun, take out the gun, shoot him, take out the gun.’ I was sitting like (makes a gesture of being huddled up). My two Punjabi, cute friends were like ‘Don’t hit him, hit me if you want to’. The only thing I was screaming is, and trust me, it’s a true story, ‘Don’t hit my face, I want to be an actor’.”

