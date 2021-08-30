Advertisement

In what can be called shocking news, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case in connection with a conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Reportedly she was grilled for five hours. Scroll down to know more details.

For the unversed, Sukesh Chandrashekhar is allegedly embroiled in a multi-crore extortion racket. Reportedly, he has over 20 other cases of extortion against him and operated a racket from inside his jail cell in Delhi’s Rohini prison.

As per the NDTV report, actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been questioned today as a witness in a money laundering case. A source from Enforcement Directorate said, “She is not an accused, but is being examined as a witness in the case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.”

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar has been accused of extorting 200 crores from a businessman over a period of one year. The probing agency conducted a raid at the conman’s bungalow in Chennai on August 24. ED sleuths seized over a dozen luxurious cars and Rs 82.5 Lakh cash in connection with the money laundering case.

Enforcement Directorate had also issued a statement following the raid. As per the report, the ED official said, “Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been a part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged at the Rohini jail.”

The report also stated that the case is based on an FIR of the Delhi police’s economic offences wing against him and others over alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion to the tune of about ₹200 crores.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in several films. She will appear in Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, the actress will also appear in Kick 2 with Salman Khan, Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor, and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.

