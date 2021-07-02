Yami Gautam was grabbing all eyeballs recently for surprising everyone by tying the knot with Aditya Dhar. Ever since the actress is on cloud nine, and her happiness can be easily reflected in her social media posts. From dressing up in a gorgeous saree to flaunting her sindoor look, the Vicky Donor actress has been winning hearts. But, she has broken the internet yet again, and this time it is not for a good reason at all.

Reportedly, Yami has been summoned by a senior Enforcement Directorate official in connection with a money laundering case worth 1.5 crores. Yes! You heard it right. The newlywed actress had been summoned for an inquiry. Keep scrolling further to get all the details about it.

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, Yami Gautam had a foreign monetary transaction in her private bank account which she did not inform the authorities. Because of this, the agency had a suspicion, and they had to call the actress for an enquiry.

For the unversed, this is reportedly the second time that the Enforcement Directorate has issued a summon for Yami Gautam. She has been asked to appear for questioning on July 7.

It all started when a certain transaction came under the scanner of the ED, and after a primary investigation, it was found out that Yami’s accounts were linked to them. Many other big banner Bollywood films are also under the scanner of ED for money laundering.

On the work front, Yami Gautam is currently shooting for her upcoming thriller film, A Thursday. The actress recently returned to Mumbai after her wedding. As we all saw, she had an intimate wedding ceremony in her hometown.

We hope that Yami comes out of this problem soon and it does not become a big issue! What do you have to say about this? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

