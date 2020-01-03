After treating us with the poster, the makers of Toofan glimpsed us with the first look of Farhan Akhtar from the film yesterday. As the actor is reuniting with filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after the major success of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, high hopes are pinned down on the project.

Talking about the first look, Farhan Akhtar is grabbing all the eyeballs due to jaw-dropping physique, which clearly shows the dedication and hard work he has put in to get into the character of boxer. He is seen donning the blue vest and boxing gloves, standing in the ring and the intense look on his face clearly suggests that he is all set to knockout the opponent.

Toofan First Poster

While we are still not able to get over Farhan Akhtar’s splendid performance in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and the motivational boost it gave us, the actor and maverick filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are all set to serve us with another intriguing flick Toofan.

The movie dictates the journey of a boxer and Farhan Akhtar is killing it with his side look in the first poster. In the poster, we can see the actor in the action mode standing in the ring with his ripped muscles.

Going by poster, the duo of Farhan and Mehra seems to recreate the magic on the big screen with another sports drama. The movie is slated to arrive on 2nd October 2020.

