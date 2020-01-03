Suniel Shetty Is LOVING The Fact That Athiya Shetty Is Dating KL Rahul, Read ON

Speculations around Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul being a couple have been doing rounds for quite a while now. And now, finally spilling the beans on his daughter’s love life, daddy cool Suniel Shetty has said he absolutely loves the people that his children are dating.

While neither Athiya nor Rahul have confirmed to being in a relationship, looks like Suniel has decided to take it upon himself to reveal his children’s love life. Speaking to TOI, the Hera Pheri actor said that he is very fond of the people who his children are seeing.

“We (he and wife Mana Shetty) love the kids and the kids they are dating. Absolutely love them and I think more than profession, being happy in life is very important today because that is the space I think that is missing. We were all happy, we grew up happy.”

Suniel Shetty also said that it is in today’s times it is essential for parents to not just be accepting of their children’s other choice but also like the people they are dating. “I love Ahan’s girlfriend and I love whom Athiya is seeing. I do not have a problem with that, Mana doesn’t have a problem with that and they are happy… We are blessed that they are from brilliant families and so humble and fit into the family like gloves.”

It was only recently that Suniel left a series of laughing emoji’s on Athiya’s post that had her and Rahul holding the traditional telephone receiver. The image was captioned with Suniels iconic Hera Pheri dialogue, “Hello, Devi Prasad…?”



