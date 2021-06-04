Yami Gautam ties the knot with 'Uri' director Aditya Dhar

Actress Yami Gautam announced on Friday that she has tied the knot with “Uri” director Aditya Dhar in a private ceremony.

The wedding took place on Friday. Yami shared a picture from their wedding venue and said they were both private people and preferred to get married in presence of family and close friends.

“‘In your light, I learn to love – Rumi’.With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya,” Yami Gautam said in an Instagram post.

The actress was flooded with congratulatory messages in the comments section from friends and fans alike.

Among Bollywood colleagues who greeted Yami Gautam were Vaani Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza and Vikrant Massey.

On the work front, Yami Gautam has “Dasvi”, “A Thursday”, and “Bhoot Police” coming up, besides a few yet-to-be announced ventures.

The actress recently opened up about her 9 year long journey in the industry and below is all she had to say about it.

Yami Gautam said, “The feeling is surreal and it can’t really be articulated in words. It was an incredible journey. I have had the best of opportunities to work with some phenomenal directors, actors and of being a part of some amazing projects. It was a dream to tell stories that I believe, to entertain people, and I just wish to continue doing that.”

