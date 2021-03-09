Mumbai: Eros Now, South Asia’s leading streaming entertainment service owned by the Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: Eros), a Global Entertainment company has finally released the trailer of its most anticipated original film ‘Switchh’.

Stepping into the world of crime and mystery, the film delves deep into the lives of a con artist and hustlers and their expedition to crack the robbery of the century. But like every great nail-biting, mysterious tale, Eros Now’s original film ‘Switchh’, directed by Mustufa Raj, will leave audiences guessing every step of the way.

Headlined by Vikrant Massey and Naren Kumar alongside the talented ensemble star cast of Madhu Sneha, Tanvi Vyas, Veer Aryan and Niten Mirani, this high octane thriller takes audiences on a rollercoaster ride of passion, obsession, love and betrayal.

https://erosnow.com/movie/watch/1069375/switchh/7010131/switchh-official-trailer

The trailer presents a sneak peek of an intriguing and suspense-filled journey, as the con-artists unearth their biggest target – but a twist makes you wonder whether they can pull it off!

Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group mentions, “SWITCHH is an intriguing story that will leave viewers at the edge of their seats. The story, screenplay and performances are perfectly woven together to offer audiences a thrilling experience.”

Produced by Nine Hope Productions, Ashwini Sehdev, Vinod Adnani and Harish Purswani, Eros Now’s original film SWITCHH is all set to begin streaming from 21st March 2021.

