Dia Mirza, a former Miss Asia Pacific, is now a famous actress, environmental activist, and producer who rose to fame with her grace and charm. Dia’s journey into Bollywood began with her winning the Miss India pageant in 2000, following which she quickly transitioned into films. Along with Dia, two other women from the pageant scene – Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta – also made their mark in Bollywood.

All three women shared the spotlight in the same year, having won international beauty titles. While their careers took different paths, they shared a common bond of navigating the struggles of Bollywood. Despite their fame, the journey was not as glamorous as it seemed for these women in the initial years.

Dia Mirza Recalls Her Early Days in Mumbai

In a heartfelt interview with Zoom, Dia Mirza opened up about her early days in Mumbai, recalling the struggles she, Lara Dutta, and Priyanka Chopra faced while trying to make a name for themselves in Bollywood. She reminisced about sharing a tiny apartment with Lara, which was “the size of a matchbox.” During those tough times, the two would often find themselves relying on instant noodles, as they had little to no money. Dia humorously recalled, “We shared Wai Wai noodles, we had no money.”

Despite the glitzy events they attended, they couldn’t afford much beyond the rented gowns and a few champagne bottles, often laughing at the irony of their situation: “We look so glamorous, but we have no money in the bank.” As for Priyanka, while she, too faced her own set of challenges, Dia noted that she had a significant support system in her parents. “Priyanka still had some support from her parents,” Dia shared.

While Lara and Dia were navigating their new lives without financial backup, Priyanka had her family’s involvement, especially her mother and brother, helping her through the battles she fought in the industry. Despite her initial success, Priyanka had to deal with her own struggles, and those battles intensified with time. Dia also spoke about how Priyanka’s success made her admire the actress even more. “I remember thinking to myself – ‘If I was half the actor she is, how much further I would be able to go,’” Dia added, praising Desi Girl for her immense talent.

