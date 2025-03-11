Rishi Kapoor was always a charmer, both on-screen and off-screen, who was linked with several top actresses of the time. He even married one of the most popular actresses of her generation, Neetu Kapoor. Among many female actors, Dimple Kapadia was one of the actresses whose name was linked with Kapoor, and he opened up about it in his memoir, Khullam Khulla. He also revealed that his wife felt threatened. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Rishi has been linked with actresses like Juhi Chawla, Divya Bharti, Tina Munim, and Dimple. Neetu reportedly caught him flirting numerous times, but she knew there was nothing to worry about after a certain time. She fought with him initially but then heeded them as just one-night stands.

For the unversed, Dimple Kapadia and Rishi Kapoor made their feature debut together with Bobby. Their chemistry was off the charts, which gave rise to their romance rumors. However, according to Bollywood Shaadis’ report, Kapoor was in a relationship with Yasmin Mehta. Kapoor and Mehta soon broke due to the constant romance rumors about Rishi and Dimple. She was married to superstar Rajesh Khanna, and he eventually fell in love and married Neetu Kapoor.

According to his memoir, Khullam Khulla, via Bollywood Shaadis, Neetu Kapoor felt threatened about his reunion with Dimple Kapadia in Saagar. The late actor wrote, “Many years into our marriage, Neetu confided in me that the only time she had felt threatened was when I worked with Dimple in Saagar.”

He hinted at the romance rumors back when he was linked with Dimple and explained, “But she needn’t have worried. Dimple was a friend, even if she may have been a little more than that during Bobby. Ten years had gone by; she was coming out of a marriage with two children of her own, and I was also well settled with two kids.”

Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia worked together in Ajooba and Ranbhoomi later on after Saagar. Kapoor was diagnosed with Leukemia and passed away in 2020. Meanwhile, Dimple was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Murder Mubarak.

