In a candid conversation on Youtube channel Something Bigger Show, Madhu Chopra reminisced about the time when Ashok chopra was diagnosed with cancer and needed an urgent treatment in Boston, US. Madhu shared, “It just so happened that Priyanka was shooting Krrish with Hritik and Rakesh Roshan, so she shared her worries with them. He asked her, ‘Why are you crying?’ and then both father and son made that possible for the airlines to take us. They helped us, put in a word, they knew people.”

Madhu Chopra further shared that her late husband chose to keep the illness private. “He told me not to tell anybody, not in the family, we will go through it ourselves. That was the hardest time to see this mountain slowly getting weak and dealing with something. He couldn’t share his anxiety, his worries and he was internalising it all,” Madhu said.

Earlier, in her autobiography, Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra also extended her heartfelt gratitude for Hritik and Rakesh Roshan for supporting her in crucial times. Priyanka wrote, “If we hadn’t had people around us who were so kind and so willing to act on our behalf — Hritik and his father, Rakesh sir, our family in Boston – I doubt that my father would have made it. There’s no way I can ever express my gratitude adequately to them, but it is deep and it is enduring.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will make her Bollywood comeback in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

