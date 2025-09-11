Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR starrer War 2 has wrapped up its overseas run. Unfortunately, not on the successful note one expected. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial failed to enter the 100 crore club and scored the second-lowest earnings in the YRF spy universe. Scroll below for the closing box office collection!

How much did War 2 earn overseas?

The action thriller was expected to beat Saiyaara, Chhaava, and every Bollywood release of 2025 like a cakewalk. According to the final update, War 2 grossed 83 crores at the overseas box office. Despite a favorable opening, mixed word-of-mouth spoiled the party after the opening weekend.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer clocked the third-highest overseas earnings for a Bollywood film in 2025. It managed to overtake Housefull 5 (70 crores) and Sitaare Zameen Par (69.5 crores) but stayed behind Chhaava (100.90 crores) and Saiyaara (172.20 crores).

War 2 vs War Overseas Box Office

Unfortunately, Ayan Mukerji’s film could not even match the collections earned by Siddharth Anand’s OG film. Back in 2019, War accumulated 91.58 crores at the international box office. The sequel has missed the mark by 8.58 crore, which is a considerable gap.

War 2 vs YRF spy universe at the overseas box office

Hrithik Roshan’s action thriller scored the second-lowest collection in the YRF spy universe. In 2012, Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger surpassed expectations with its 57 crore gross total overseas. Unfortunately, it is the only film that War 2 managed to surpass in its international lifetime.

Check out the YRF spy universe at the overseas box office:

Pathaan – 412 crores (including Japan release) Tiger Zinda Hai – 128 crores Tiger 3 – 125 crores War – 91.58 crores War 2 – 83 crores Ek Tha Tiger – 57 crores

