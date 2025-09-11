Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a juggernaut at the Indian box office. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen’s association with Dominic Arun has been highly fruitful. It is now inches away from a historic milestone! Scroll below for a detailed day 14 report.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 14

As per Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra garnered 4.35 crores on day 14. Amid the mid-week blues, the Malayalam superhero flick witnessed a 15% drop in box office collection. But there’s nothing to worry about because it is seeing a glorious run, and the third weekend is around the corner.

The overall box office collection of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra comes to 97.85 crore net in India. It is now only 2.15 crore away from entering the 100 crore club, first-ever for a Malayalam female-led superhero film in the domestic market. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen’s film will also soon compete against L2: Empuraan and Thudarum to rank #1 among the top 3 Mollywood grossers of 2025.

Take a look at the revised box office breakdown at the Indian box office:

Week 1: 54.7 (8 days)

Day 9: 7.65 crores

Day 10: 10 crores

Day 11: 10.15 crores

Day 12: 5.90 crores

Day 13: 5.10 crores

Day 14: 4.35 crores

Total: 97.85 crores

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a super-hit!

Dominic Arun‘s directorial is made on a reported budget of 30 crores. The Malayalam superhero flick has raked in returns of 67.85 crores. When converted to profit percentage, the ROI lands at a whopping 226%. Lokah Chapter 1 is a super-hit and will gain the blockbuster tag with its entry into the 100 crore club in India.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (13 days)

India net: 97.85 crores

India gross: 115.46 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 226%

Verdict: Super-hit

